Tavierre Thomas is the AFC defensive player of the week

The Texans pulled off the biggest upset of Week 16 and one of their players earned recognition from the NFL for his role in the 41-29 takedown of the Chargers.

Cornerback Tavierre Thomas had eight tackles and an interception in Houston’s fourth win of the season. Thomas returned that interception 48 yards for a touchdown with just under two minutes left in the game to all but seal the win for the Texans.

The NFL announced on Wednesday that Thomas has been named the AFC’s defensive player of the week as a result of his effort. It’s a first for the fourth-year player.

Thomas has 75 tackles, two interceptions, and a forced fumble for the Texans this season.