Titans activate Taylor Lewan off COVID-19 list

The Titans are getting one of their key players back for a big matchup against the Dolphins this week.

Left tackle Taylor Lewan has been activated off the COVID-19 list, Tennessee announced on Wednesday.

Lewan missed last week’s victory over the 49ers with a back injury before going on the list last Friday. Now he’s slated to be back on the practice field to start preparing for Miami.

That’s good news for Tennessee’s offense, which is also slated to get back left guard Rodger Saffold after he missed last week’s game. Miami leads the league with 45 sacks.

Linebacker Jayon Brown, defensive lineman Denico Autry, right guard Nate Davis, tackle Kendall Lamm, receiver Julio Jones, defensive back Buster Skrine, outside linebacker Bud Dupree, and receiver Nick Westbrook-Ikhine remain on the team’s COVID-19 list.