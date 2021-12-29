Vikings activate Dalvin Cook off COVID-19 list

Getty Images

The Vikings will have Dalvin Cook for the entire practice week as they get ready to face the Packers on Sunday.

Cook has been activated off the reserve/COVID-19 list, Minnesota announced on Wednesday.

Cook, who is reportedly unvaccinated, missed last week’s game against the Rams after testing positive for the virus. He was placed on the list last Thursday, so he has benefitted from the NFL and NFL Players Association changing the rules for players to return after a positive COVID-19 test.

In his fifth season, Cook has rushed for 1,067 yards with six touchdowns and caught 30 passes for 221 yards in 11 games.

But the Vikings made another addition to the COVID-19 list in defensive end Patrick Jones. The club also activated defensive back Tye Smith off the practice squad/COVID-19 list.

At 7-8, the Vikings are currently the NFC’s No. 8 seed. But the team still has a shot at making the postseason with wins in its next two games.