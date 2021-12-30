2022 Hall of Fame finalists include Andre Johnson, DeMarcus Ware, Devin Hester

Getty Images

The Pro Football Hall of Fame released the 15 modern-era finalists for the Class of 2022.

Three first-year finalists — Andre Johnson, DeMarcus Ware and Devin Hester — made the list as did two players who previously were eligible but are finalists for the first time. Former 49ers linebacker Patrick Willis is a finalist for the first time in his third year of eligibility, and former Bengals and Ravens offensive tackle Willie Anderson made the list for the first time in his ninth year of eligibility.

The selection committee will meet virtually Jan. 18 to decide the Class of 2022, with the announcement of the inductees announced Feb. 10. The class can have up to five modern-era players, each of whom must receive a minimum positive vote of 80 percent for election.

In addition, the ballot also includes Dick Vermeil in the coach category, Art McNally in the contributor category and Cliff Branch in the senior category.

The modern-era finalists were determined by a vote of the selection committee from a list of 123 nominees named in September and reduced to 26 semifinalists on Nov. 24.

The modern-era finalists, along with their positions, years and teams are:

• Jared Allen, Defensive End – 2004-07 Kansas City Chiefs, 2008-2013 Minnesota Vikings, 2014-15 Chicago Bears, 2015 Carolina Panthers

• Willie Anderson, Offensive Tackle – 1996-2007 Cincinnati Bengals, 2008 Baltimore Ravens

• Ronde Barber, Cornerback/Safety – 1997-2012 Tampa Bay Buccaneers

• Tony Boselli, Offensive Tackle – 1995-2001 Jacksonville Jaguars, 2002 Houston Texans (injured reserve)

• LeRoy Butler, Safety – 1990-2001 Green Bay Packers

• Devin Hester, Punt Returner/Kick Returner/Wide Receiver – 2006-2013 Chicago Bears, 2014-15 Atlanta Falcons, 2016 Baltimore Ravens

• Torry Holt, Wide Receiver – 1999-2008 St. Louis Rams, 2009 Jacksonville Jaguars

• Andre Johnson, Wide Receiver – 2003-2014 Houston Texans, 2015 Indianapolis Colts, 2016 Tennessee Titans

• Sam Mills, Linebacker – 1986-1994 New Orleans Saints, 1995-97 Carolina Panthers

• Richard Seymour, Defensive End/Defensive Tackle – 2001-08 New England Patriots, 2009-2012 Oakland Raiders

• Zach Thomas, Linebacker – 1996-2007 Miami Dolphins, 2008 Dallas Cowboys

• DeMarcus Ware, Linebacker/Defensive End – 2005-2013 Dallas Cowboys, 2014-16 Denver Broncos

• Reggie Wayne, Wide Receiver – 2001-2014 Indianapolis Colts

• Patrick Willis, Linebacker – 2007-2014 San Francisco 49ers

• Bryant Young, Defensive Tackle/Defensive End – 1994-2007 San Francisco 49ers