Aaron Donald named the NFC defensive player of the month

The Rams went 4-0 during the month of December and took over first place in the NFC West from the Cardinals in the process.

Defensive tackle Aaron Donald played a leading role in making that happen. Donald posted 21 tackles, six sacks, eight tackles for loss, eight quarterback hits, and two forced fumbles in the four victories.

Three of the sacks came in a Week 14 win over the Cardinals that propelled the Rams to first place in the division and Donald has been named the NFC’s defensive player of the month in recognition of his work in December.

Donald is now a three-time winner of monthly honors and he became a Pro Bowler for the eighth time this month as well. A seventh All-Pro selection seems like a sure thing and a big performance over the final two weeks of the year could make him the defensive player of the year for the fourth time as well.