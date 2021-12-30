Aaron Rodgers is the NFC offensive player of the month

Getty Images

Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers mused about retirement on Wednesday and he has set himself up to go out on top if he does hang up the cleats.

Rodgers was the NFL MVP last season and his work in December has made him a leading candidate to take home the prize again this year.

Rodgers went 76-of-102 for 811 yards and 10 touchdowns while leading the Packers to a 3-0 record during the month. The wins pushed the Packers to the top of the NFC playoff picture and they’ll be guaranteed to have homefield advantage throughout the NFC playoffs if they win their final two games.

Given the way that Rodgers is playing, there probably won’t be too many people betting against Green Bay pulling that off. If they do, there won’t be many people voting against him winning his fourth MVP award but he’ll have to settle for being named the NFC offensive player of the month for the time being.

It’s the 10th time he’s taken the conference’s monthly honors and it’s the second straight time he’s been rewarded for his December work.