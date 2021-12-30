All Madden is available on Peacock

Getty Images

On Christmas Day, FOX unveiled an excellent documentary regarding John Madden. He died three days later.

If you haven’t seen it, you should. And you can. Right now.

It’s available on Peacock for on-demand streaming. It also can be seen on ESPN+ and Tubi.

Wherever and however you watch it, it’s worth your time. And the funniest moment happens when you least expect it, courtesy of Madden, Brett Favre, and his Uncle Rube.

For the non-streamers in the crowd, FOX will re-air the show tonight at 8:00 p.m. ET.

And, wherever and however you watch it, you should watch it. You’ll learn something about John Madden. You’ll remember things you had forgotten. You’ll enjoy ever moment of it.