Amon-Ra St. Brown named offensive rookie of the month

Getty Images

All things considered, the Lions had a solid month of December, going 2-2 with victories over the Vikings and Cardinals.

But one of their young receivers delivered in all four games, providing a lift for the offense and perhaps a glimpse into the future.

Amon-Ra St. Brown has been named the offensive rookie of the month for December. He caught 35 passes for 340 yards with three touchdowns and rushed four times for 26 yards.

He caught the game-winning, 11-yard touchdown from quarterback Jared Goff to defeat the Vikings in Week 13. Then he had another eight receptions for 90 yards with a TD in the 30-12 victory over Arizona in Week 15.

Through 15 games, St. Brown leads the Lions with 74 receptions and 692 yards.

He and the Lions will try to finish strong with games against the Seahawks and Packers to end the 2021 season.