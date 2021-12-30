Getty Images

The Buccaneers may have another injury issue at receiver while one of their key defensive players has gotten back on the field.

Receiver Antonio Brown did not practice on Thursday with his ankle injury after he was limited in Wednesday’s practice. Brown played for the first time since October last week, catching 10 passes for 101 yards in the victory over the Panthers.

With Chris Godwin out with a torn ACL and Mike Evans dealing with a hamstring injury — as well as coming back from a stint on the COVID-19 list — Brown’s availability is as important as ever for the Buccaneers with the NFC’s No. 1 seed currently still in play.

Safety Antoine Winfield got back on the practice field in a limited capacity with his foot injury. He has been out since suffering the injury in the Week 14 contest against the Bills.

Edge rusher Shaq Barrett (knee), edge rusher Jason Pierre-Paul (shoulder), defensive back Richard Sherman (Achilles), and punter Bradley Pinion (right hip) also did not participate.

Quarterback Tom Brady didn’t practice either, but that was only as a rest day.

Safety Mike Edwards (knee) and linebacker Grant Stuard (elbow) were both full participants.