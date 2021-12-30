Baker Mayfield on recent death threats: It’s not like it’s anything new

Getty Images

Baker Mayfield‘s wife, Emily, revealed this week on her Instagram story that the Browns quarterback received death threats after his four-interception game Christmas Day. Mayfield confirmed the threats on social media, adding “it’s not like it’s anything new to us.”

“We’re in a society where there’s a lot of keyboard warriors and a lot of it is ignorance,’’ Mayfield said, via Mary Kay Cabot of cleveland.com.

Mayfield indicated Browns’ security did not feel the threats were credible enough to investigate. Nontheless, they were hateful enough for Emily Mayfield to express her exasperation.

“It’s crazy how much negativity is amplified via social media,” she wrote. “I’m still a believer that there’s more good people out there than bad, but WOW does social media make me think otherwise sometimes. Which plays into why I love to spread positivity. Our world needs more of it.

“The death threats, lies being told about my husband, and blatant DISRESPECT never ceases to amaze me. For the record — I pray for those of you who even think those thoughts, let alone type them out. I hope you can find some happiness so you stop trying to steal it from others.”

Baker Mayfield tried to downplay the haters on Thursday.

“A bigger deal will be made of it on the outside,’’ he said.

Browns coach Kevin Stefanski said he was aware of Emily’s post and noted “there is a lot of noise out there.”