Ben Roethlisberger says Monday night is likely his last game at Heinz Field

Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger is getting ready to say goodbye to Pittsburgh.

Roethlisberger said today that Monday night’s game against the Browns is likely his final game at Heinz Field.

“I don’t ever speak in definites or guarantees, that’s just not what I’ve ever done or who I am,” he said. “But looking at the bigger picture, I would say that all signs are pointing to this could be it. Regular season, that is — I know we still have a chance to potentially get a playoff game there if things fall our way and we take care of business and things have to happen. But in the grand scheme of things, in terms of regular season, signs are pointing that way, this could be it.”

It has been widely believed that this would be Roethlisberger’s final season with the Steelers, but that’s as close as Roethlisberger has come to confirming it publicly.

It’s possible that Roethlisberger would try to keep playing beyond this season, but the Steelers appear ready to move on, and it’s doubtful that any other team would be eager to hand him a starting job, given that he’s struggling through one of his worst seasons and will turn 40 in March.

And so Roethlisberger is probably stepping onto Heinz Field for the last time on Monday night, where Steelers fans will salute him for a long and successful career.