Browns activate JC Tretter, Greg Newsome from COVID reserve list

Getty Images

The Browns have been missing a lot of players because of COVID issues the last two weeks, but they are inching closer and closer to full strength.

Four more players were activated from the reserve list on Thursday. Center JC Tretter, cornerback Greg Newsome, kicker Chase McLaughlin, and defensive tackle Jordan Elliott are all back on the 53-man roster ahead of Monday’s game against the Steelers.

With McLaughlin back, the Browns will not need to use Chris Naggar as their kicker again this week and the team announced that they have released him from their practice squad as a result. The Browns also waived defensive tackle Josiah Bronson.

The moves leave the Browns with three players still on the reserve list.