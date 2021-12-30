Cardinals put D.J. Humphries on COVID-19 reserve

Getty Images

The Cardinals got three offensive players back on the practice field Thursday, but it looks like they will be without left tackle D.J. Humphries for Sunday’s game against the Cowboys.

Humphries was placed on the COVID-19 reserve list on Thursday. The NFL has cut down the quarantine time for players who test positive, but even a five-day absence will leave the Cardinals without Humphries as they try to snap their three game losing streak.

Humphries has not missed a game yet this season. The Cardinals list Joshua Miles as his backup on their depth chart.

Running back James Conner, center Rodney Hudson, and wide receiver Rondale Moore were all listed as limited participants after sitting out Wednesday’s practice.