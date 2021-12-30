Colts activate Darius Leonard from COVID-19 reserve list

Getty Images

Linebacker Darius Leonard missed the Colts’ Christmas win in Arizona, but he should be back in the lineup to kick off 2022.

The Colts announced on Thursday that Leonard has been activated from the COVID-19 reserve list. Leonard went on the list shortly before kickoff last Saturday and he joins left guard Quenton Nelson as beneficiaries of the NFL’s move to cut quarantine time from 10 days to five days for asymptomatic players who have tested positive.

Indianapolis is hoping quarterback Carson Wentz follows the same path back to action ahead of Sunday’s game against the Raiders.

The Colts also activated safety Khari Willis and wide receiver Zach Pascal from the COVID reserve list Thursday. Wentz and five other active roster players remain on the list heading into Week 17.