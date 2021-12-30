Damien Lewis placed on COVID-19 list for Seahawks

Getty Images

The Seattle Seahawks placed starting left guard Damien Lewis on the COVID-19 list on Tuesday.

Lewis joins defensive end L.J. Collier and cornerback Bless Austin as active roster players currently on the reserve list for Seattle.

Lewis has started 12 games for the Seahawks this season. He missed a game against the New Orleans Saints in October due to a shoulder sprain and two games in late November and early December due to an elbow injury and additional medical issue. Kyle Fuller started the most two recent games that Lewis has missed at left guard.

Jamarco Jones could be the fill-in option this time around with him recently returning to practice from the injured reserve list due to a back injury.

Tight end Will Dissly and right tackle Brandon Shell were both activated from the COVID-19 list on Wednesday. Shell remains sidelined in practice due to a shoulder injury. Undrafted rookie Jake Curhan has started in place of Shell for the last three games.