Darrell Bevell interested in permanent run as Jaguars head coach

The last time the Jaguars fired their head coach during the regular season, they wound up hiring interim head coach Doug Marrone on a permanent basis.

Jacksonville made another in-season change this year when they pulled the plug on Urban Meyer’s disastrous tenure after 13 games and installed offensive coordinator Darrell Bevell as his replacement. Bevell served in the same role with the Lions after Matt Patricia was fired in 2020 and he said on Wednesday that he wouldn’t mind getting a chance to do more than steer a broken-down ship that’s now experiencing a COVID outbreak into the harbor.

“I’ve not had any conversations about that up to this point, you know, up to this point,” Bevell said, via John Reid of the Florida Times-Union. “Right now, we’re mired in this COVID-19 stuff, you know just trying to get a team out there. But as far as being interested, I would be, yes.”

The Jaguars are scheduled to interview former Eagles head coach Doug Pederson on Thursday and they’ve lined up several other candidates from outside the organization as well. That wouldn’t seem to bode well for Bevell’s chances of getting rid of the interim label.