Davante Adams says Aaron Rodgers’ situation could affect his own free agency decision

Packers wide receiver Davante Adams is slated to become an unrestricted free agent in March, and he says his decision on whether to re-sign with Green Bay will be affected by whether Aaron Rodgers returns.

Rodgers hasn’t made any decisions about whether he’ll be retiring, remaining in Green Bay or going elsewhere in 2022, and Adams said whatever Rodgers decides will affect him as well.

“Naturally. Why wouldn’t it? I’m playing with the best quarterback to play the game,” Adams said. “There’s a lot that goes into it, so it won’t be the end-all, be-all, but it’ll definitely be something I’m monitoring and paying attention to, to see where his head is at.”

Adams has made clear that playing with a quarterback he trusts and respects is important to him, and the other quarterback he has said he’d like to play with is Raiders quarterback Derek Carr, who was Adams’ teammate in college at Fresno State. A player of Adams’ caliber is going to get a big-money contract regardless of where he play, but in addition to money, Adams wants to be playing with a quarterback who can help him continue to play at a high level.