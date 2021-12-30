Greg Roman on Lamar Jackson: I’m sure in his mind he’s ready to play

Getty Images

The Ravens have lost four games in a row, falling to 8-6 and out of the postseason picture with just two games to go.

Baltimore still has a good shot at making the playoffs if the team wins out. And that would likely be easier with starting quarterback Lamar Jackson back in the lineup.

Jackson has missed all of the last two games and only played a quarter in the Week 14 loss to the Browns with an ankle injury. Jackson got back on the practice field on Wednesday, though video footage from practice showed him clearly limping while moving from drill to drill.

In his Thursday press conference, offensive coordinator Greg Roman said it’s the coaches’ responsibility to make sure if Jackson is on the field, he’s healthy enough to play like he needs to and can protect himself.

“I think it really comes down to, is he ready to play? I’m sure in his mind he’s ready to play,” Roman said, via Jeff Zrebiec of TheAthletic.com.

With backup Tyler Huntley returning off the COVID-19 list, Roman noted there’s a chance both QB1 and QB2 could receive practice reps.

“When there is a chance that multiple guys could play, you have to start to consider: Should we give this guy some reps? Can this guy handle all those reps? Are we better off putting him on a pitch count?” Roman said, via Jamison Hensley of ESPN.

Huntley started the Week 15 loss to Green Bay and acquitted himself well, finishing 28-of-40 for 215 yards with two touchdowns. He added 73 yards on the ground with two TDs.

In Jackson’s last six starts, he’s completed 61 percent of his passes for 1,196 yards with seven touchdowns and eight interceptions. He’s rushed for 375 yards in those contests but also taken 22 sacks for 103 lost yards.