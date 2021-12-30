Jaguars place Andrew Wingard on COVID-19 list

Getty Images

The Jaguars’ COVID-19 outbreak continues to grow.

Jacksonville has placed starting safety Andrew Wingard and practice squad running back BJ Emmons on the COVID-19 list on Thursday.

Wingard and Emmons give the Jaguars 27 players on their COVID-19 lists with their game against the Patriots upcoming on Sunday.

Wingard has 88 tackles with an interception this season.

The Jaguars have also placed offensive lineman Will Richardson on injured reserve, ending his season. Richardson didn’t practice on Wednesday with a finger injury.