James Conner, Rodney Hudson, Rondale Moore practicing Thursday

The Cardinals had three offensive players who missed last Saturday’s loss to the Colts back on the practice field Thursday.

Darren Urban of the team’s website passes along word that running back James Conner, center Rodney Hudson, and wide receiver Rondale Moore were all on the practice field. The three players did not participate in Wednesday’s practice.

Conner is dealing with a heel injury and Moore has an ankle injury. Hudson missed two games while on the COVID-19 reserve list and was listed as out with an illness on Wednesday as he works his way back into the lineup.

The Cardinals have booked a spot in the playoffs, but they’ve lost three straight games and getting these three players back would be a boost to their chances of halting their slide against the Cowboys this weekend.