Jared Goff did not practice Thursday

Quarterback Jared Goff missed last week’s game against the Falcons while on the COVID-19 list. But now an injury may keep him out of Sunday’s matchup with the Seahawks.

Goff did not practice for the second day in a row on Thursday with a knee injury. The quarterback said on Wednesday that he’s still working through a knee strain.

If Goff is unable to play, Tim Boyle would likely start a second consecutive game for Detroit.

The Lions’ receiving corps is also thinning, as the club placed receiver Kalif Raymond on the COVID-19 list on Thursday. Receiver Josh Reynolds also went on the list earlier this week, though he has a chance to return for Sunday’s game.

That could mean more work for young receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown, who was named December’s offensive rookie of the month on Thursday morning.

Fullback Jason Cabinda (knee) and cornerback Saivion Smith (illness) also did not practice on Thursday. Linebacker Curtis Bolton (back) and linebacker Jalen Reeves-Maybin were both limited.

Running back D’Andre Swift (shoulder) and outside linebacker Julian Okwara were both full participants.