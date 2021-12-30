Jerome Baker named AFC defensive player of the month

Getty Images

After starting 1-7, the Dolphins have been one of the league’s hottest teams to win seven in a row. After defeating New Orleans on Monday, Miami is 8-7 and enters Week 17 as the AFC’s No. 7 seed.

Linebacker Jerome Baker has been a big part of the team’s last couple of wins and now has been named AFC defensive player of the month for December.

In three games, Baker recorded 16 total tackles with six tackles for loss, six quarterback hits, and 3.5 sacks. He had two TFLs in each of Miami’s three December contests, racking up 2.0 sacks in the 31-24 victory over the Jets and another 1.5 in Monday’s victory over the Saints.

In 14 games this season, Baker has 79 total tackles with eight going for loss, 14 quarterback hits, and 4.5 sacks.

The Dolphins finish the 2021 regular season with matchups against the Titans and Patriots.