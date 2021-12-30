NFL announces eight finalists for Art Rooney Sportsmanship Award

Getty Images

The NFL has announced the eight finalists for the Art Rooney Sportsmanship Award, which goes each year to a player who exemplifies the right way to play the game.

The finalists are Bills quarterback Josh Allen, Texans receiver Brandin Cooks, Dolphins defensive back Jason McCourty, Patriots special teamer Matthew Slater, Buccaneers linebacker Lavonte David, Saints defensive end Cameron Jordan, 49ers fullback Kyle Juszczyk and Vikings wide receiver Adam Thielen.

One player from each of the 32 teams was nominated, and a four-man panel of former players — Warrick Dunn, Larry Fitzgerald, Curtis Martin and Leonard Wheeler — chose the eight finalists.

The winner will be announced during NFL Honors, which airs the Thursday night before the Super Bowl.

The Art Rooney Sportsmanship Award was first awarded in 2014. Previous winners are Larry Fitzgerald, Charles Woodson, Frank Gore, Luke Kuechly, Drew Brees, Adrian Peterson and Teddy Bridgewater.