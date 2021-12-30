On the future of Aaron Rodgers, the ball is likely in Green Bay’s court

Getty Images

On Wednesday, Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers made it clear that he’ll make an early decision regarding whether he’ll retire. The decision that precedes his decision likely will have a major influence on the eventual decision.

Rodgers has made his feelings clear. He has made his value even more clear. He’s making $33.5 million per year. That’s Jared Goff money. And Aaron Rodgers most definitely is not Jared Goff.

So, in our view, it’s up to the Packers to move quickly to make Rodgers the kind of offer that inherently reflects both an understanding of the market and an appreciation of what Rodgers has done and will continue to do for the franchise. Money talks. Money speaks volumes. And the money that the Packers do or don’t offer Rodgers — coupled with the structure of the package — could go a long way toward convincing Rodgers whether he does or doesn’t want to stay.

There’s no owner in Green Bay to Scrooge away the profits. Everything goes back to the team. And with millions in money for nothing currently flowing through the cash register via the ongoing non-stock stock sale, the Packers have the ability to make Rodgers the highest-paid player in football, with true and firm guarantees toward that end, for two or more seasons.

Although the Packers can’t undo the drafting of Jordan Love, they can make Love moot by giving Rodgers the kind of contract that makes him the starter for the final two years of Love’s rookie deal, and perhaps for the option year. Maybe they’d even trade Love, the ultimate acknowledgement of the fact that they did Rodgers wrong, and that they’re genuinely and truly trying to make things right.

In this chess match between Cheeseheads and churlish (at times) quarterback, the first move by the team will go a long way toward determining the player’s next move. If he likes what they offer, maybe he accepts it and puts to rest any and all talk of finishing his career elsewhere. If he doesn’t like it, then he asks to be traded or retires if he isn’t. Possibly with a plan to unretire in July, like Brett Favre did 14 years ago.

For as complicated as things have gotten, it’s really fairly simple. The Packers have failed to show Rodgers proper appreciation in recent years. They’ve definitely failed to adjust his compensation to reflect the market dynamics. He’s likely giving them a chance to make things right. If they do, he stays. If they don’t, he goes.

Your move, Green Bay Packers, Inc.