Panthers place three players on COVID-19 list

Getty Images

The Panthers’ COVID-19 cluster continues to grow.

Carolina placed safety Kenny Robinson, defensive end Darryl Johnson, and practice squad running back Reggie Bonnafon on the COVID-19 list on Thursday. It marks the sixth consecutive day that the Panthers have put a player on the list.

Robinson missed Wednesday’s practice with an illness.

The Panthers’ defense already had defensive ends Haason Reddick and Brian Burns along with linebacker Shaq Thompson on the COVID-19 list. Cornerback Stephon Gilmore also missed practice on Wednesday, but that was due to a groin injury.

However, the Panthers did get cornerback corner Rashaan Melvin off the COVID-19 list following a five-day stint.

Tight end Stephen Sullivan has been added to the active roster as a COVID-19 replacement. The club has also added quarterback Jordan Ta’amu and cornerback Tae Hayes to its practice squad.