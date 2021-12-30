Parris Campbell back at practice for Colts

Getty Images

When Colts wide receiver Parris Campbell suffered a foot injury in October, there was concern that it would end his season and the fact that he has not been back on the field since that point seemed to suggest that he’d be back in 2022.

Campbell may not be done yet, however. Colts owner Jim Irsay shared that Campbell is on the practice field on Thursday

That opens a 21-day window for Campbell to practice with the team before they’ll have to make a decision about activating him or shutting him down for the season.

Campbell had 10 catches for 162 yards and a touchdown in five games before his injury. If he is able to make it back for game action, he’d give the Colts another offensive piece to play with as they try to advance to the postseason and stick around a while once they get there.