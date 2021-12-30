PFT Live becomes primarily a Peacock production on January 3

Getty Images

As you may know, NBCSN goes dark this week. Since early 2016, PFT Live has been a staple of the weekday programming, starting with one hour of the live show and becoming two hours of the live show and, at one point, a four-hour block of the live show and a re-air and, most recently, a re-air from 9:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. ET.

When Peacock launched, the live show moved there. It continues to be available there, and it’s still part of the free content.

For many of you with DirecTV or cable or smart TVs that you’ve yet to fully embrace or a general reluctance to stream video on your computer, tablet, or phone, you’re presuming that Peacock will exit your daily routine. It doesn’t have to. It’s easy to keep up with our shows. And, again, it’s free.

The live show will continue to be televised by Peacock, which is available as an app on most smart TVs (we recently bought a new Vizio TV, which has a Peacock button on the remote). PFT Live plays every Monday through Friday from 7:00 a.m. to 9:00 a.m. ET. In lieu of the re-air on NBCSN, you’ll be able to begin watching each day’s show on an on-demand basis at roughly 9:15 a.m. ET.

Peacock also is available as an app on your phone, or directly at the website: PeacockTV.com.

Also, the live show continues to be broadcast on SiriusXM 85, and all shows are uploaded as podcasts wherever podcasts can be found. Also, most if not all of the show ends up in clips that land at the PFT website, and/or on YouTube.

If you have any questions about how to get or to use Peacock, let me know. (This is where I’d say, “I’m going to regret this” but I’m already being flooded with questions regarding how to consume the content starting next Monday.)

Thanks as always for your interest in what we do. We’re going to keep doing it, indefinitely. The specific places where it’s done may change, but PFT is going nowhere, not as long as I continue to own a platform that has 20 years in the books and at least 20 more to go. If not a lot more.