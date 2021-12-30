Raiders place Carl Nassib, Jordan Simmons on COVID-19 list

Getty Images

The Raiders could be without another key defensive player for Sunday’s game against the Colts.

Defensive end Carl Nassib was placed on the COVID-19 list on Thursday, along with guard Jordan Simmons.

Nassib has played a rotational role on Las Vegas’ defense this season, recording 21 total tackles and 1.5 sacks in 29 percent of the club’s defensive snaps. He’s also played 27 percent of special teams snaps.

Simmons has appeared in five games for the Raiders this season.

But the team did activate receiver Bryan Edwards off the COVID-19 list on Thursday. He missed last week’s win over the Broncos.

Las Vegas now has 14 players from the active roster and practice squad in COVID-19 protocols. The club had to bring in Justin March-Lillard and Kyle Wilber at linebacker this week because Denzel Perriman, K.J. Wright, Will Compton, and Patrick Onwuasor are all on the COVID-19 list.

Tight end Darren Waller — who has been dealing with an injury — and quarterback Marcus Mariota are also on the COVID-19 list.