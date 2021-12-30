Ravens sign Patrick Mekari to three-year extension

Getty Images

The Ravens have locked up one of their starting offensive linemen for the next few years.

Baltimore announced on Thursday that the club has signed Patrick Mekari to a three-year extension, keeping him under contract through the 2024 season.

Mekari was slated to become a restricted free agent in March.

“Pat is an easy decision,” General Manager Eric DeCosta said in a statement. “He’s tough and gritty, smart, versatile and a five-position player who does everything the right way. Congratulations to Pat and his family, and thank you for playing like a Raven.”

Mekari has started 10 games at right tackle for Baltimore this season. He has also started games at center and right guard since entering the league in 2019 as an undrafted free agent out of Cal.

At 8-7, Baltimore has a big matchup against the Rams on Sunday.