Roger Goodell joins the Manningcast on Monday night

Getty Images

After an extended break, Peyton and Eli Manning return for the final Monday night game of the season, when the Steelers host the Browns for what will be Ben Roethlisberger‘s final regular-season home game.

The Mannings will be joined by the man whose name is on every football. NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell.

For Goodell, it’s an opportunity to be relatable. To come off as a regular guy. As regular as any guy who makes $65 million per year can be. For the Mannings, it’s a challenge. How far will they go in cracking wise with the principal? Will they press him about current issues (Gruden, the WFT, competitive integrity during the pandemic), or will it be light and breezy and non-serious?

It’s a fairly rare media appearance for Goodell, especially in a big platform like this. It hardly will be a traditional interview. It could go very well. It could be the opposite. Regardless, it’ll be interesting to see whether and to what extent the appearance by the Commissioner helps chew into the primary ESPN audience that will be watching and focusing on the game itself.