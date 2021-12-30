Russell Wilson: I hope this isn’t last game in Seattle, but know it won’t be my last NFL game

Posted by Josh Alper on December 30, 2021, 4:33 PM EST
Chicago Bears v Seattle Seahawks
Linebacker Bobby Wagner isn’t the only longtime Seahawks player considering the possibility that Sunday’s game against the Lions will be his final home game as a member of the team.

Quarterback Russell Wilson‘s future with the organization was a talking point last offseason after his agent revealed that he’d waive his no-trade clause to go to a few other teams and a losing season in 2021 hasn’t done anything to make an extended run in Seattle seem more likely.

During his Thursday press conference, Wilson was asked about Wagner’s comments and said he has “joy and gratitude” for everything about his time with the Seahawks and “how many amazing moments we’ve had” during his time in Seattle. He also touched on the chance that he won’t be playing his home games for the team in the future.

“I know for me personally, I hope it’s not my last game. But at the same time, I know it won’t be my last game in the NFL. I’m just focused on today and getting better today. That’s my goal. I love this city and I love this moment. I love these guys and we gotta make sure we get better today. That’s all that matters,” Wilson said.

There was nothing definitive about Wilson’s comments and he said he still thinks he can win Super Bowls with the Seahawks, but there was definitely more than a faint whiff of things drawing to a close as Wilson discussed keeping his eyes on the present rather than what will happen in the future.

14 responses to “Russell Wilson: I hope this isn’t last game in Seattle, but know it won’t be my last NFL game

  2. I’d bet the team that trades for him gives up 2 1’s, another player, and possibly a 2 or 3. That team will be disappointed that they took a Seahawk approach to improving their team.

  4. Either Russ or Pete will be out in Seattle this off-season. Bet on Pete being fired. The new head coach (Daboll?) will have his work cut out for him convincing Wilson that throwing medium to deep passes over the middle of the field must be part of a winning scheme. Wilson has the lowest attempts per game of passes over 10 yards between the hash marks in case you are interested in such information.

  5. I didn’t realize Seattle was a mecca of Opera and the dramatic arts being a Lions fan not a Seahawks fan. But listening to Wilson more this year it’s all it is ever with him it seems drama and performance and he’s center spotlight. As his skills wane I do wonder how quickly his act will get old. From a far I don’t think I could handle it if he was head of my team and I know he has an excellent resume. But the man I see now doesn’t look at all like the one I see in SB highlights he seems a completely different animal. IMO

  6. Why would Rodgers leave the Packers for Seattle? While both teams have good WRs, the Packers have the better RB, better O-line and a better defense.

    Quite frankly, if Rodgers doesn’t retire, I can’t see him playing for any other team unless it’s all about the money.

  8. Wilson established a great (one-year) dynasty in Seattle. And then his ego tossed an interception instead of handing off to Beast-Mode. Wilson would not change a thing. It’s all about him.

  10. As a Seahawk hater, I hope they keep the Pete and Russ combo going for years to come.
    Things won’t get better in Seattle with that formula.

  11. I remember when Russ told us after losing a ring to the Patriots that “I’ll be back many more times” to the Big Show. Looking more and more like that isn’t going to be the case.

  12. russ is going to get traded to a team that isnt ready to fully compete and they have to give up multiple picks for him. the recipe of a middling career to end his time

