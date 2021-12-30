Russell Wilson: I hope this isn’t last game in Seattle, but know it won’t be my last NFL game

Getty Images

Linebacker Bobby Wagner isn’t the only longtime Seahawks player considering the possibility that Sunday’s game against the Lions will be his final home game as a member of the team.

Quarterback Russell Wilson‘s future with the organization was a talking point last offseason after his agent revealed that he’d waive his no-trade clause to go to a few other teams and a losing season in 2021 hasn’t done anything to make an extended run in Seattle seem more likely.

During his Thursday press conference, Wilson was asked about Wagner’s comments and said he has “joy and gratitude” for everything about his time with the Seahawks and “how many amazing moments we’ve had” during his time in Seattle. He also touched on the chance that he won’t be playing his home games for the team in the future.

“I know for me personally, I hope it’s not my last game. But at the same time, I know it won’t be my last game in the NFL. I’m just focused on today and getting better today. That’s my goal. I love this city and I love this moment. I love these guys and we gotta make sure we get better today. That’s all that matters,” Wilson said.

There was nothing definitive about Wilson’s comments and he said he still thinks he can win Super Bowls with the Seahawks, but there was definitely more than a faint whiff of things drawing to a close as Wilson discussed keeping his eyes on the present rather than what will happen in the future.