Steve Spagnuolo: When I look at Joe Burrow I see a young Tom Brady

Getty Images

Chiefs defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo is showering praise on the quarterback he’s going to face on Sunday, Cincinnati’s Joe Burrow.

Spagnuolo said today that when he watches Burrow, he sees a younger version of the greatest of all time.

“I see a young Tom Brady,” Spagnuolo said.

Last week Ravens defensive coordinator Wink Martindale downplayed the challenge of facing Burrow, saying, “I don’t think we’re ready to buy a gold jacket for Joe.” Burrow responded to that by throwing for 525 yards in a beatdown of Baltimore.

Spagnuolo may have decided that it’s unwise to provide Burrow with bulletin-board material, and so he’s going in the opposite direction.