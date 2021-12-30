Texans activate A.J. Moore from COVID-19 list, place Danny Amendola on it

Getty Images

The Texans placed safety A.J. Moore on the COVID-19 reserve list on Dec. 15. He remained there until Thursday when the team activated Moore back to the active roster.

He last played in Week 14 against Seattle.

Moore has appeared in 10 games with eight tackles and a forced fumble. He has seen action on 44 defensive snaps and 232 on special teams.

The Texans, though, still have seven players on their COVID-19 list because they placed receiver Danny Amendola on it Thursday.

Amendola was activated back to the active roster from injured reserve Saturday, but he was inactive for Sunday’s game against the Chargers.

Amendola injured his knee in a Nov. 28 game against the Jets and underwent arthroscopic knee surgery for a torn meniscus.

Amendola, 35, has 17 receptions for 135 yards and one touchdown in seven games this season. He missed four games with a strained hamstring and four games with the knee injury.

The former Texas Tech standout has 610 career receptions for 6,099 yards and 22 touchdowns in 162 career games.