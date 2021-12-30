Titans add A.J. Brown to practice report with a calf injury

Getty Images

Titans receiver A.J. Brown missed his 13th practice of the season. He was not on the practice report Wednesday, but Brown popped up with a calf injury that kept him out Thursday.

Mike Garafolo of NFL Media called Brown’s absence “more precautionary than anything,” adding that Brown still is expected to play Sunday against Miami.

But it continues an injury-plagued season for Brown. He also has had knee, hamstring and chest injuries, as well as an illness, that have affected his practice time this season. Brown has missed four games.

In 11 games this season, Brown has 57 catches for 760 yards and four touchdowns.

Linebacker David Long, who has missed six consecutive games with a hamstring injury, was a full participant again Thursday.

Outside linebacker Harold Landry (hamstring) was upgraded to full participation Thursday, while left tackle Taylor Lewan (back) and defensive lineman Larrell Murchison (knee) also had full practices.

Offensive lineman Corey Levin (illness) remained out.

Starting cornerback Jackrabbit Jenkins (ankle) and offensive lineman Aaron Brewer (toe) were limited.