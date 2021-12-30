Vikings place Nick Vigil on COVID-19 reserve list

Getty Images

The Vikings placed linebacker Nick Vigil on the COVID-19 reserve list, the team announced Thursday.

Vigil has appeared in all 15 games this season, starting 11.

He joins quarterback Sean Mannion, guard Oli Udoh, tackle Rashod Hill and defensive end Patrick Jones III on the team’s COVID-19 reserve list.

Blake Lynch likely replaces Vigil on Sunday.

The Vikings had all the players on their 53-man roster participate in Thursday’s practice except starting cornerback Cameron Dantzler. The team added Dantzler to the practice report with a calf injury.

Tight end Tyler Conklin (hamstring) and linebacker Chazz Surratt (illness) returned to practice as limited participants Thursday.