Washington places Sam Cosmi, Kyle Shurmur on COVID-19 list

Washington has gotten plenty of players off of their COVID-19 list, but players are still going on it, too.

The Football Team announced on Thursday that offensive tackle Sam Cosmi and practice squad quarterback Kyle Shurmur have been placed on the COVID-19 list.

Cosmi, a second-round pick in the 2021 draft, has started eight games this season. He missed several weeks with a hip injury but was activated off of injured reserve earlier this month. He missed Wednesday’s practice with an illness.

Shurmur is Broncos offensive coordinator Pat Shurmur’s son.

The Football Team has also activated defensive end Nate Orchard and guard Zack Bailey off of the COVID-19 list.