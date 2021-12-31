A.J. Brown back at practice for Titans

Getty Images

Wide receiver A.J. Brown didn’t practice on Thursday because of a calf injury, but it looks like he’s still on track to play against the Dolphins on Sunday.

Word around Tennessee was that Brown was expected to play in the matchup of AFC playoff hopefuls and it looks like that will be the case after he returned to practice on Friday.

The Titans have not issued injury designations for their home game at this point, but is seems likely that Brown will be questionable if he does get a tag for the matchup.

It’s one of two positive developments at wideout for the Titans. They also got Nick Westbrook-Ikhine off of the COVID-19 reserve list earlier in the day, which leaves Julio Jones as the only member of the receiving corps on the list.