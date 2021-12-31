Antonio Brown and Mike Evans questionable, Jason Pierre-Paul out for Bucs

Getty Images

The Buccaneers got wide receiver Mike Evans back on the practice field Friday, but they aren’t sure whether he will be playing on Sunday.

Evans has been listed as questionable to face the Jets. He’s listed with the hamstring injury that kept him out last weekend, but also spent most of the week on the COVID-19 reserve list and the two issues are both factors into whether he’ll be able to play at MetLife Stadium this weekend.

He has company in the questionable category at receiver. Antonio Brown (ankle) didn’t practice the last two days and drew the same tag on the team’s final injury report of the week. Justin Watson (quad) was added to the report Friday as a limited participant and gives them three questionable wideouts.

There’s no uncertainty when it comes to edge rusher Jason Pierre-Paul. He’s out for the second straight week with a shoulder injury. Shaq Barrett remains out with a knee injury and cornerback Richard Sherman (Achilles) is listed as doubtful after playing just three snaps last Sunday.

Safety Antoine Winfield (foot) is the only other player with an injury designation and he’s listed as questionable.