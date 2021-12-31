Baker Mayfield: I have nothing but respect for Ben Roethlisberger

USA TODAY Sports

The Browns and Steelers will face each other for a significant matchup on Monday night. And with quarterback Ben Roethlisberger confirming this week that it’s likely his last home game, Cleveland quarterback Baker Mayfield figures the crowd will be particularly raucous at Heinz Field.

“With everything in our division, the situation at hand for both teams right now, regardless of Ben’s situation, I think it would be a great environment,” Mayfield said Thursday, via Marla Ridenour of the Akron Beacon Journal. “And to add on top of that, everything that he’s given to that franchise over the years, the success he’s had consistently for a very, very long time. I have nothing but respect for Ben.

“So I’m expecting an even better environment. Both teams playing for the livelihood of the playoffs at hand. It’s just one of those things that everything’s aligning to where this game matters quite a bit. But for us, we need to handle it like any other game, one play at a time, and do our job at the best possible level we can.”

The last time the Browns played at Heinz Field was in last season’s Wild Card round, when Cleveland stunned Pittsburgh 48-37.

With their postseason hopes still alive, Mayfield and the Browns would surely like to spoil Roethlisberger’s home-field sendoff.