Bengals place Trae Waynes, Trenton Irwin on COVID-19 list

The Bengals are unlikely to have a pair of contributors for their Sunday matchup against the Chiefs.

Cincinnati announced on Friday that cornerback Trae Waynes and receiver Trenton Irwin have both been placed on the COVID-19 list.

Waynes started Cincinnati’s Week 15 win over Denver and was active for the club’s victory over Baltimore last week. He has eight total tackles in four games this season.

Irwin has appeared in six games for Cincinnati this season, making one catch. He last played in the Week 13 loss to the Chargers.

The Bengals have six players on their COVID-19 list, including two cornerbacks. Head coach Zac Taylor said on Friday that backup quarterback Brandon Allen has a chance to clear the COVID-19 protocols before Sunday’s game.