Broncos place five on COVID-19 reserve list

The Broncos placed outside linebacker Bradley Chubb, receiver Jerry Jeudy, inside linebacker Baron Browning, defensive lineman McTelvin Agim and outside linebacker Jonathon Cooper on the COVID-19 reserve list Friday. The team announced the five players will miss Sunday’s game against the Chargers.

The Broncos have 18 players on COVID-19 reserve, including four from the practice squad.

Broncos coach Vic Fangio acknowledged Friday that the team will have to tweak its game plan with so many key players out.

“Yeah, obviously it does, but it’s not like we’re recreating the wheel here,” Fangio said, via Ben Swanson of the team website. “We’ve just got to adjust some of the plays offensively to fit our personnel, both from a talent standpoint and a knowledge standpoint. And the same thing will happen defensively.”

The Broncos activated receiver Seth Williams, running back Damarea Crockett, receiver Travis Fulgham and outside linebacker Pita Taumoepenu from the practice squad as COVID-19 replacements.

They activated offensive tackle Drew Himmelman and inside linebacker Barrington Wade to the practice squad from the COVID-19 reserve list. Denver signed cornerback Rojesterman Farris and defensive end Carlo Kemp to the practice squad.

Fangio announced defensive line coach Bill Kollar will miss Sunday’s game while adhering to COVID-19 protocols. Assistant defensive line coach/assistant to the head coach Mike Hiestand will take over Kollar’s game-day duties.