Chargers put Jared Cook on COVID-19 reserve

Chargers tight end Jared Cook is set to miss Sunday’s game against the Broncos.

Cook is going on the COVID-19 reserve list on Friday. The Chargers now have 10 active roster players on their COVID reserve list, but some could come off before they take on the Broncos at home on Sunday.

The Broncos are also dealing with a slew of COVID absences that will leave them shorthanded for their long shot bid to keep their playoff hopes alive with a win.

Cook had 44 catches for 484 yards and four touchdowns while appearing in every game this season. Stephen Anderson and Tre' McKitty are the tight ends available on the active roster.