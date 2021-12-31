Charles Leno named this week’s NFLPA Community MVP

Getty Images

The NFL Players Association announced on Friday that Washington left tackle Charles Leno has been named their Community MVP for this week.

It’s the second year in a row that Leno’s off-field work has been recognized by the NFLPA. Leno organized a “Leno Claus” initiative over 25 days of December that saw him partner with non-profits for the first 20 days to address issues like clean water availability, homelessness, animal rescue, and educational projects. Over the final five days, Leno helped out individuals who have been hard hit by the pandemic or battling illnesses including cancer.

“Being chosen back-to-back years as an NFLPA Community MVP means the world to me,” Leno said in a statement. “Through Beyond the Entertainer, an organization that my wife and I created, we strive to show that there is more to the entertainer — and in my case, the athlete — than what meets the eye. By joining forces with community organizations throughout the D.C., Chicago and Oakland areas, we can pay it forward and shed light on the amazing organizations and services that they offer.”

The NFLPA will donate $10,000 to Leno’s foundation or a charity of his choice. He’ll also join the other weekly recipients in being eligible for the Alan Page Community Award at the end of the season.