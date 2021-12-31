Clyde Edwards-Helaire questionable for Chiefs-Bengals

Getty Images

Chiefs running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire was not able to practice all week with his shoulder injury. But he still has a chance to play in Sunday’s game against the Bengals.

The Chiefs have listed Edwards-Helaire as questionable. Via Matt McMullen of the Chiefs’ website, head coach Andy Reid said in his Friday press conference that Edwards-Helaire has been making progress and the team would “have to see” about his availability.

Kansas City could have running back Jerick McKinnon back after designating him to return from IR, as Reid told reporters that he could be activated if Edwards-Helaire is not ready to play.

The Chiefs do not have any other players with an injury status for Sunday’s game.

Offensive guard Joe Thuney (illness) returned to practice as a full participant on Friday after he was out on Thursday. Safety Tyrann Mathieu (quad) has been a full participant in practice all week.