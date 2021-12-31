Emmanuel Sanders, Ed Oliver questionable for Bills on Sunday

Getty Images

Bills head coach Sean McDermott announced that a couple of members of his team will be listed as questionable for Sunday’s game against the Falcons during a Friday radio appearance.

McDermott said on WGR 550 that wide receiver Emmanuel Sanders and defensive tackle Ed Oliver will have that designation. Any other status updates will come with the release of the team’s full injury report later in the day.

Sanders did not practice on Thursday with a knee injury. He missed Week 15, but returned to catch two passes for 20 yards in last Sunday’s win over the Bills.

Oliver has been limited in practice with an ankle injury. He has 33 tackles, 1.5 sacks, and a forced fumble while starting all 15 games this season.