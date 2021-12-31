If Russell Wilson leaves Seattle, where would he go?

Posted by Mike Florio on December 31, 2021, 10:36 AM EST
The fact that Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson was asked whether Sunday’s game will be his last one in Seattle — and the fact that he answered it with anything other than “what the hell are you talking about?” — underscores the very real possibility that Wilson won’t be back in 2022. And that it’s not because the Seahawks won’t want him.

Wilson made it clear that he wanted out after a 12-5 season in 2020. Even though he managed to compartmentalize his discontent and to embrace a situation over which he ultimately had no control, anyone who paid attention to the situation in February and March of 2021 knows that February and March of 2022 could result in a conscious uncoupling of quarterback and franchise.

So where will he go? It’s far too early for Wilson to have a wish list scribbled in ink. Too many dominoes must fall before potential destinations become clear.

Frankly, if certain changes are made in Seattle (and the changes may need to be significant, including a new head coach), he possibly will choose to stay. Elsewhere, the manner in which the inevitable annual game of coaching musicals chairs unfolds will go a long way toward determining the attractiveness, or not, of a given destination.

Which teams will change coaches? Which coaches will land where? Which teams with new coaches will move on from their current quarterbacks? Which teams that keep their current coaches will lose their current quarterbacks, whether they want to or not?

There are far too many things that need to happen before the clouds will properly part for Wilson. Even then, and as Peter King and I discussed on Friday’s PFT Live, will there be an obvious destination that gives Wilson a chance to reach his objectives?

‘I want to win three more Super Bowls, that has been in my head,” Wilson told reporters on Thursday. “For me, how do we get there, how does that happen, and how do we do all of that? It’s a big goal if you don’t believe that you can do it, but at the same time we have had the opportunity, in me in particular, I think about it every day.”

So where can he get there? In Seattle with sufficient changes? The Broncos seem to be the closest thing to the 2019 Buccaneers, which added Tom Brady and then went over the top. But the Broncos are stuck in a division with the Chiefs and Patrick Mahomes and the Chargers and Justin Herbert. It’s hardly a straight shot to the top.

But there really isn’t a straight shot to the top. Whether it’s three or two or even one, there’s no place that screams out, “We’re just a Russell Wilson away from a championship!”

Especially with Aaron Rodgers also potentially looking for a new home.

  3. 1. Miami
    2. Philadelphia
    3. Washington
    4. Cleveland Browns

    He would make all of these instant contenders. IMHO

  5. Why would he go to the Broncos? Have you watched their offense, its nothing like what the Buccaneers had before Brady came there. I could see him going to the Browns or the Dolphins.

  8. Why not Minnesota? Once Rodgers leaves, the NFC North would be a straight shot for FIVE Super Bowls with the Wilson to Jefferson combo

  9. First off he is not going anywhere. His no trade clause makes it nearly impossible to trade him because the team won’t be able to get maximum value. Second he has repeatedly said he doesn’t want to leave which is continuously preached by his qb coach who has a daily radio show in Seattle. I think that it may be Pete moving on. The nfl has changed Pete is loyal to his people and that’s the problem. Norton has to go first off. Defense has had same problem last couple years doesn’t get going until about week 6 that doesn’t work. Pete needs to let oc do his job.

  11. Everybody knows Russell Wilson wants to play for the Hamburg Sea Devils of the European Football league in Hamburg,Germany. He’s made this very clear over the past year.

  12. Who has watched him play the last year and a half and still thinks “we’re a Russell Wilson away from the championship”? He has not been good since a MVP level start to 2020. He has two of the best WRs in the NFL. He’s just not the same guy. For many, though, he’s still an improvement but no so much that the difference that this older version of Russell Wilson is worth three first round picks or whatever the astronomical cost will end up being.

  14. Dark horse team: Steelers. Big Ben is packing it in after this season and his successor is not on the roster. They have stability, history, and a generally winning culture on their side.

    Rodgers aint goin anywhere,,where else better then GB to win? Give it up.

    Green Bay has Alexander and Adams going for $20 M or more each. Hard to keep the team together, with high priced free agents. Rodgers, if he stays, would also want a new contract.

  17. His stock has dropped significantly. He can’t move like he used to, his throws lag the zip they once had (even before the finger injury), and he’s bad in the locker room. Not a good combination.

  19. It’s all conjecture, but I could see Wilson being a good match with the Steelers. Mike Tomlin is an excellent head coach who always turns his team around in a hurry. It’s true that Wilson hasn’t been the player he was, but it’s also true that the Seahawks haven’t been nearly as good on both sides of the ball, too. And in particular, his offensive lines have been mostly bad.
    If Wilson wants to go somewhere where the fans will love him as much as the Seahawks fans used to, he couldn’t pick a better spot than Pittsburgh.
    But — if he goes there, he has to play well. Steelers fans always have high expectations.

  23. Indy will have $59 million in cap space. Let’s see: O-line? Check. RB? Check. WR? Pittman. Need a second option, for sure. Defense? Check. Special teams? Check. Coaching? Check. Young roster? Check. GM? Check. Draft success? Check. Culture? Check. Just saying…

  25. The difference is the Bucs didn’t have to trade anything for Brady and Brady only took $25million. That let the Bucs put the icing on the cake. If you have to trade 2-3 first round pics and pay $40million it doesn’t work.

