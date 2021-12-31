It’s a New Year’s Eve Playmakers podcast

PublicAffairs

There’s no #PFTPM this afternoon, given that it’s New Year’s Eve. There will, however, be a last-day-of-2021 Playmakers podcast.

It’s the weekly audio companion to Playmakers, a new book about the last 20 years in the NFL. It comes out on March 15. Until then, anyone who preorders the book — and who registers for the podcast — will get exclusive access to it.

It’s 30 or 40 minutes of riffing on various topics relevant to the NFL, as of the moment the podcast is taped, possibly as shaped by your questions. Which can be submitted via Twitter or right here.

To receive every episode in your preferred email inbox, just upload your proof of preorder at the Hachette website.

To preorder Playmakers, here’s the Amazon link. It also can be purchased from Barnes and Noble. And you can order it from Books-A-Million. Or via Bookshop.org. Or if you’d like to preorder through an independent bookstore, IndieBound.org is the place to go. A signed copy can be purchased from Premiere Collectibles.

If you have preordered the book, thank you. If you haven’t, what are you waiting for? (I think I’ve said that before. It still applies.)