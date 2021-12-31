Jaguars activate Josh Allen, Myles Jack, Laviska Shenault off COVID-19 list

Getty Images

The Jaguars are getting several key players off the COVID-19 list in advance of their Sunday matchup with the Patriots.

Jacksonville announced on Friday that the team has activated edge rusher Josh Allen, linebacker Myles Jack, receiver Laviska Shenault, tight end Luke Farrell, edge rusher Jordan Smith, linebacker Damien Wilson, and running back Travis Etienne off of the COVID-19 list.

Etienne, who suffered a season-ending foot injury in August, returns to injured reserve.

The Jaguars still have 18 players on their COVID-19 list plus another three practice squad players.

Jacksonville also announced that the team has signed offensive lineman D.J. Fluker to its practice squad.

The Jaguars head to New England to face the Patriots on Sunday.