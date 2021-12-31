Jaguars add Shaquil Griffin to COVID reserve

Getty Images

The COVID outbreak that has depleted the Jaguars’ roster this week now includes cornerback Shaquil Griffin.

The Jaguars announced that Griffin has been placed on the COVID-19 reserve list Friday. His addition to the list leaves the team with 18 players on the list heading into Sunday’s game against the Patriots.

One of those players is punter Logan Cooke and the Jaguars signed J.K. Scott to the active roster on Friday to fill that role. They also signed veteran safety Bradley McDougald to the practice squad.

Jacksonville also announced that defensive line coach Tosh Lupoi and and defensive quality control coach Patrick Reilly are currently set to miss the game due to COVID protocols.

In addition to the players out due to COVID, the Jaguars ruled tight end James O'Shaughnessy (hip) out. They also listed linebacker Dakota Allen (shoulder) as questionable.