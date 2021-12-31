Jaire Alexander out for Packers Sunday

Getty Images

When the Packers activated cornerback Jaire Alexander from injured reserve this week, word was that he might still need some more time to recover from his shoulder injury before he’s ready for game action.

That has turned out to be the case. Alexander has been ruled out for Sunday’s game against the Vikings.

Alexander has not played since Week Four, so the team is used to playing without him. He was limited in practice all week and will likely continue ramping up next week with an eye on contributing once the team’s playoff run is underway.

Left tackle David Bakhtiari (knee) and right tackle Billy Turner (knee) remain out for Green Bay. Defensive lineman Tyler Lancaster (back) is listed as questionable after returning for a limited practice Friday.